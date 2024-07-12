Dearborn man charged in connection to a multi-county death investigation

Police seek further tips and information in case

DEARBORN – A 57-year-old Dearborn man was arrested and charged in connection with the June 30 discovery of a dead body in Washtenaw County.

Fareed George Hajjar was arrested July 9. He was arraigned July 12 before Magistrate James Cameron in 14A-3 District Court in Chelsea, and charged with disinterment and mutilation of a dead body, and concealing the death of an individual. He was issued a $2 million cash bond or surety.

A probable cause hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. July 25 in 14A-3 District Court.

Pedestrians contacted authorities June 30 after discovering a dead body in a culvert along a dirt road near the 7700 block of Earhart Road in Northfield Township. The body was identified as Suzan Barbosa-Ferreira, a citizen of Brazil.

Investigators with the Dearborn Police Department working with Northfield Police Department traced the victim’s last known location to a residence in Dearborn and arrested Hajjar.

“Our officers worked around the clock with Northfield Township to identify, develop a person of interest, and gather sufficient evidence to present the case to the prosecutor’s office,” Dearborn Police Commander Timothy McHale said. “While we have obtained some charges in this case, this continues to be an ongoing and very active investigation.

“We urge the community to contact us with any and all information so we can learn more about this tragic incident and deliver further justice and closure to the victim’s loved ones.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2132. Anonymous tips may be submitted through CrimeStoppers by calling 800-SPEAKUP.

“We would like to thank the Northfield community for their patience as we commenced this sensitive investigation with our partner agencies while maintaining the integrity of evidence,” Northfield Township Police Chief Martin Smith said.