Drunken man falls asleep in drive-through

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW —A 22-year-old man was arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol after he fell asleep at 1:40 a.m. July 4 at Zorba’s Coney Island on Fort Street.

The man was asleep and unresponsive when a police officer knocked on his car window. Another police officer approached from the other side and opened the passenger door, turned off the vehicle, and shook the man to awaken him.

The driver smelled of intoxicants, and his eyes were watery and glossy. He then failed standardized field sobriety tests.

A preliminary breath test was administered, and the man had a blood-alcohol content of 0.144, almost twice the 0.08 limit for legally drunk in Michigan.

His vehicle was impounded and towed, and he was taken into custody.