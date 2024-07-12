Fleeing man had cocaine

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A 58-year-old Riverview man was arrested at 2:07 a.m. June 23 and charged with possession of cocaine, fleeing and eluding, and with resisting and obstructing police.

When two Wyandotte police officers were driving on Biddle Avenue en route to help another police officer, they spotted a vehicle suddenly increase its speed in what appeared to be an attempt to elude them.

They quickly activated their emergency lights and pursued the vehicle, which turned onto westbound Hudson Steet and accelerated to 70 mph. The pursuit continued past Second and McKinley streets before the driver hit a guardrail.

The man then abandoned his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot along the nearby railroad tracks. The officers ran after him, captured him, and after a struggle, handcuffed him. While he was struggling with the officers, he threw a package of what was later identified as cocaine to the ground.