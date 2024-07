By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — An officer manager for Advantage Health Services, 5400 Fort Street, reported June 13 that someone attempted to fraudulently fill prescriptions at a Monroe Pharmacy in the name of one of the practice’s doctors.

The fake prescriptions, which had multiple informational errors, were for Benzonatate cough syrup and for Promethazine syrup, which is for pain, nausea, vomiting and allergies.

No one attempted to pick up the fraudulent prescriptions at the pharmacy.