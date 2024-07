By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A 30-year-old Detroit man who made an illegal left turn from westbound Ecorse Road onto southbound Ecorse Road after exiting I-94 at 6:40 a.m. June 14 was cited for driving with a suspended license and for an illegal left turn.

The man is currently on federal probation. He was given a court appearance date and released at the scene.