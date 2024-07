By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A vintage Disney leather jacket valued at $800 was reported stolen June 15 from a vendor at Taylor Town, 22525 Ecorse Road.

The victim, a 23-year-old Southgate man, said the jacket was stolen when he walked away from his booth for a few minutes.

Another vendor reported seeing the missing jacket being carried out of the store by a tall black male.