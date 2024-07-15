‘Colors of the Community’ featured in latest POP mural

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – The annual Pockets of Perception mural, painted by local teens and sponsored by the Dearborn Community Fund, brings “Colors of the Community” to the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center.

A public unveiling is scheduled for 5 p.m. July 31 outside the COMPAC, 15801 Michigan Ave.

Located on the south wall of the Lincoln Ball Room, formerly known as the Dome Room, the bright color palette is intended to represent Dearborn’s vibrancy on the wall of a city resource open to all, in a facility that embraces recreation for the mind, body and spirit while welcoming the city’s diverse population to a common, welcoming space.

The POP team’s mission embraces diversity as well, encouraging multicultural understanding and cooperation by promoting a team approach to the mural design and creation, while allowing teens to develop problem-solving skills and make a positive contribution to the community.

Dearborn teacher and artist Sunshine Durant and guest artist Daniel Cascardo, both of Dearborn, have led the team.

Durant said Cascardo was chosen because he had experience working with the texture of the brick upon which the mural would be painted.

She said they decided to paint in large patterns, doing block paneling first, then using large stencils to create the texture in the background, which is followed by a paintbrush technique to re-line everything.

“Daniel Cascardo is a Fordson graduate and he does this full-time, so it is career-building and shows them they can go out and work in the creative fields,” Durant said.

She said the mural design process is site-specific, which means they take a close look at what takes place in the building where the mural is planned.

“As we are doing the research for it, we figure out problems and attributes,” Durant said. “This area is very low-lit inside, without a lot of colors that pop, so we wanted to really use color to draw attention to the center because this is the center of all of Dearborn, and we wanted everyone to know what happens within this.”

She said the mural has designs of things that happen in the community, including swimming, painting, dancing, sports, as well as images of iconic buildings.

“It’s a fun mural, it’s eye-catching and it represents a lot of parts of the community,” Durant said.

She said the team came up with several designs, which Cascardo then combined into one mural reflecting his unique style.

“So, this is a Daniel Cascardo design with all their hopes and dreams in it,” Durant said.

She said the summer POP mural is her favorite annual project.

“This is my love for the community and love for the kids,” Durant said. “This is something that I really pour my heart into and make sure that it gets done every year, because I think it’s important for the community and important for me and for the children, and important for everybody involved.

“Mural by mural, I think the POP project has changed the face of Dearborn, and you can see the change throughout our community.”

DCF Director EmmaJean Woodyard said murals are a great way to bring art to the community.

POP Team member Lilliana Witgen, 16, of Wyandotte, said it is a lot of fun to be part of the team and merge their ideas and styles.

“It’s cool to hear all the different stories from different schools and the way their art programs work,” she said. “I didn’t know I could be part of a team like this.”

Team assistant Eliana Pettigrew, 19, of Wyandotte, a University of Michigan student, said this is the third POP mural she’s worked on.

As the director’s assistant, she said she enjoying taking on more of a mentorship role.

“It’s exciting to still be able to work on the mural, but to be in more of a leadership position, to see more of how the program works,” Pettigrew said. “It doesn’t feel like this job that I have to do, and I’m having a really good time doing it.”

She said people visiting the center have come over to talk to them while they are working on the mural.

“It’s really exciting because the point of this mural is we want the space that is so welcoming on the inside to reflect that on the outside, so it’s nice that it is already doing that,” Pettigrew said.

POP Team members include high school students Malak Abdulroda, Amina Bazzi, Kole Katris, Addison Cleveland, Steven Durant, Amanda Eldaw, Camila Gomez, Lily Martinez, Serena Salameh, Ashe Watson and Lilliana Witgen.

The graduate team of college students include returning young artists Lauren Boyce, Ilana Sarkisian, Isabela Sierzputowski and Zeinab Zorkot, along with Eliana Pettigrew, who is assisting Sunshine Durant.

Also helping the POP team are artist Sasha Corder and advocates Robert W. Curtis, Steve Durant, and Dearborn Parks and Recreation Director Sean Fletcher.

Other project support was provided by the city of Dearborn, Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, COMPAC Manager Martin Zbosnik, educator Kim Ismael and Dick Blick Art Materials of Dearborn.

POP funding for 2024 was provided by Ford Philanthropy, Paul and Sandy Butler, Robert W. Curtis, the Exchange Club of Dearborn, the Woodyard Family, the Rotary Club of Dearborn, Steve and Faye Adelson, 3D Financial LLC, Susan Rowe and Johanna Seidel.