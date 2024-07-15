Dearborn Library launches online learning technology for adult education

DEARBORN – Dearborn residents can now access free online educational courses for adult learners through Gale Presents: Udemy, a partnership with the Dearborn Public Library. Gale Presents: Udemy is an online learning platform offering numerous on-demand video courses across 75 categories, including business, technology, design, and personal development.

Taught by leading experts in business, technology, and other fields of expertise, residents can explore topics that match their professional goals and personal interests.

“We know the importance of education and skill training in forming pathways to opportunity,” Dearborn Public Library Director Betty Adams said. “By providing Udemy courses from Gale Presents to our patrons, we are making these opportunities more accessible to everyone in our community. We’re proud to offer this high-level and comprehensive resource.”

Library patrons can now take advantage of the following through Gale Presents: Udemy courses:

• Current content and new weekly courses hosted by world-class instructors making advancements in their fields.

• The ability to download classes and listen to podcast-style audio or on Chromecast or Apple TV anytime.

• Learning experiences based on unique skill needs and learning preferences.

• Video lectures, offering subtitles and transcripts to support a variety of learning styles.

• Supplemental course content including assignments, quizzes, and practice tests.

• A certificate of completion that is available for download when a course is finished.

Course categories include computing, data science, design, development, finance and accounting, human resources, IT operations, leadership and management, marketing, office productivity, personal development, project management and operations, and sales.