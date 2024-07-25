Dearborn Economic Development launches pilot program to increase safe pedestrian traffic on West Village Drive

Road closures between Mason and Monroe streets to take place each Friday from 3 p.m. through Monday at 7 a.m. through September

DEARBORN — The city, led by the Economic Development Department, will introduce new pedestrian safety measures in downtown west Dearborn under a new program approved by the City Council July 23.

Effective July 26, the city will close a select portion of West Village Drive between Mason and Monroe streets using modular vehicle barriers to provide a safer and more accessible traffic route for pedestrians and bicycles on weekends through Sept. 30.

The barriers, which are funded by the West Dearborn Downtown Development Authority, will be installed from the border of the private parking lot next to 22060 West Village Drive to Monroe Street each week.

“This trial project allows for residents and visitors in west Dearborn to be able to safely travel between businesses and events on the weekends in this lively business corridor and public space, thereby bolstering economic activity,” Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said. “It also allows our business owners to expand outdoor seating during summer months.”

This project was a collaboration between the Economic Development, Public Works, and Police and Fire departments and will help the city highlight pedestrian traffic at events and businesses on weekends. Traffic detours and plans for deliveries to local businesses are in place, in addition to emergency vehicle access, as needed.

Upon completing the pilot program, the Economic Development Department will assess the results and determine if it will be a reoccurring program in the future.

“West downtown is an essential public space that is bustling with activity,” Economic Development Director Jordan Twardy said. “Through this project we want to amplify opportunities for our many visitors and their families to safely and enjoyably participate in events and shop and dine, creating the best possible experience for all. We thank the Dearborn City Council for supporting our vision and the West DDA for their collaboration and funding support.”