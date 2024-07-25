Homemade bomb discovered during traffic stop

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A homemade bomb containing shrapnel was discovered the night of July 17 during a routine traffic stop.

The police officers became suspicious when the two male occupants of the vehicle provided inconsistent reasons for being in the area. As a result, the police officers searched the vehicle, and discovered the bomb.

Shrapnel bombs are lethal devices designed to injure and kill people.

The Dearborn Police Department bomb squad assisted the Wyandotte police officers on the scene.

The police officers also found illegal drugs.

The two men were charged with possession of an explosive device, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of cocaine.