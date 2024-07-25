Priority Waste transition concerns continue in Southgate

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – Mirroring concerns in other cities, City Administrator Dan Marsh updated city council members with the concerns residents have experienced during the transition from Green for Life to Priority Waste.

During a July 17 council study session, Marsh said city officials met with Priority Waste representatives earlier in the day, and said they acknowledged that their current performance is not ideal and is not meeting expectations.

“To put that into perspective, we’re seeing streets missed for an entire week, whether that’s yard waste or bulk pickup,” he said. “There’s this inconsistency on what’s going to get picked up, whether it’s everything or not, and then there’s been the difficulties with residents who are trying to call and inform Priority Waste of those problems and not being able to get through on their phone lines.”

Marsh said city employees have been responding to calls from residents and have been trying to relay that information to Priority Waste.

He said that although Priority Waste did see the waste hauling trucks that they would acquire from GFL beforehand, when they took possession of the trucks, the mechanical issues were beyond what they had anticipated.

“So, when they came and started taking the trucks out of the yard, which is in Romulus, they realized that many of those trucks were not road-worthy and that they voluntarily took them out of service to get repairs,” Marsh said. “Even the trucks that are out there are still struggling with ongoing repair issues.”

Because Priority Waste has a truck shortage due to the repair issues, it cannot fulfill all of the pickups each service day.

In addition to trying to repair the GFL trucks, Priority Waste is trying to instill its corporate culture into the GFL employees that it took on when it acquired GFL residential contracts.

Priority Waste has ordered additional phone lines to try to improve its customer interface. Company representatives said the customer contact portal at the company’s website, prioritywaste.com/contact, is an effective way to reach them.

Marsh said Priority Waste anticipates improvements in service as they bring more repaired trucks back into service and the drivers become more familiar with the routes.

“It’s not an easy thing to ask for patience, but we are hopeful that they are going to get on track, get their systems implemented and get the trucks back into service, and put this behind us,” he said.

Councilmember Karen George said she’s talked with people in other cities who are experiencing the same waste pickup frustrations.

“It’s happening everywhere,” she said. “They are trying their best, and we need to give them time to figure it out. But I have seen some improvement.”