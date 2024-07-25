Unlicensed driver jailed following officer assault

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A 20-year-old Lincoln Park woman who became aggressive following a routine traffic stop at 12:52 a.m. June 29 was charged with driving with a suspended license, resisting and obstructing police, and with assault.

When stopped for a defective headlight, the woman became verbally abusive, shouting profanity and using racial slurs. She initially refused to exit the vehicle, and when she did, she resisted being handcuffed, and kicked one of the police officers multiple times.

The woman had multiple active arrest warrants. She was taken into custody, and was aggressive during the booking process, spitting in the booking area and hitting a police officer with a juice container.