Annual Wyandotte Street Art Fair draws crowds

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – Despite rain early in the week, the annual Wyandotte Street Art Fair finished out its run with sunshine and throngs of attendees.

The event, which ran July 10 to 13, takes place on Biddle Avenue between Eureka Road and Oak Street, with offshoots on Elm, Maple and Sycamore streets.

More than 250 booths lined the area, offering art, entertainment, food and drink. Local businesses also have booths to advertise their services.

Featured art categories included clothing, fiber, digital, mixed media, jewelry, metal work, painting, photography, prints and drawings, pottery, glass, sculpture, furniture, wood and toys.

Fair food drew appreciative attendees as well, whether they were drawn to ice cold lemonade, sizzling sausages, corn-on-the-cob dripping with butter, chewy pretzels or the ever-popular shaved ice cones.

The event, which began in 1961, provides an opportunity for local non-profits to earn money through concessions to support their groups.