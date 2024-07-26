Dearborn Heights City Council president provides fire station update

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – City Council President Mo Baydoun provided an update July 23 on critically needed repair progress for the city’s fire stations to remediate roof leaks, mold and other problems.

He said quotes on both fire station roof repairs should be received by July 26, and the city will move on those as quickly as possible.

“Once we get the roofs fixed, then we will go out and do the remediation on the mold,” Baydoun said. “You got to fix the roof first. We had to issue out the specs through a (request for proposal).”

It was acknowledged that the firefighters are still sleeping in areas impacted by mold.

Baydoun said exposing the city’s firefighters to mold “is not acceptable.

“This is something that was brought to my attention the meeting before we got here, and things are moving,” he said, snapping his fingers emphatically. “I can assure you on that.”

For more information on the city’s fire station concerns, see downriversundaytimes.com/?s=dearborn+heights+fire+station+mold+suchyta.

Fire Chief Dave Brogan was on hand, with about a dozen fire fighters, as the City Council approved the collective bargaining agreement with the Dearborn Heights Professional Firefighters Union Local 1355, AFL-CIO.

The council also approved the purchase of self-contained breathing apparatus equipment that was on the meeting agenda.