Dearborn Heights man receives Hero Service Award

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – The City Council recognized local hero Bahaa Saleh July 23 for helping save the life of a man experiencing a medical emergency July 5 at the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn.

The emergency occurred while the worshipers were at prayer, and Saleh was the only person who immediately noticed that the man was in distress.

Councilmember Hassan Ahmad said Saleh, 18, is an exemplary young man.

“His selflessness and quick action have made a profound impact in our community,” Ahmad said. “He demonstrated exceptional bravery and compassion when he rushed to the aid of an elderly man who collapsed during Friday prayers.”

Ahmad said Saleh’s quick response and commitment to helping others exemplifies the values that are important to the community.

He said Saleh was also an active member of the Cancer Awareness Club when he was in high school.

“He shows deep-seated compassion for those in need, and a commitment to making a positive difference,” Ahmad said. “It is with great honor and gratitude that we present Bahaa Saleh with this Hero Service Award for his actions that saved a life and inspires us all to be more attentive, caring and proactive. May his example continue to resonate and encourage others to follow in his footsteps.”