Dearborn hosts Korean War Armistice remembrance

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Members of the Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council recognized the 71st anniversary of the Korean War Armistice July 27 at Veterans Park on the grounds of Henry Ford Centennial Library.

The 3 p.m. ceremony, led by DAWVC Commander Rick Neveu, included the singing of the United States and South Korean national anthems.

Wreaths were placed in front of the Korean War monument on the plaza and by a memorial marker east of the plaza.

Fire Chief Joseph Murray, who spoke on behalf of Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, said that honoring veterans acknowledges their experiences and struggles.

“Our veterans carry with them a profound understanding of the true cost of war and the physical and emotional toll it takes on soldiers, their families and entire nations,” he said. “Long after the battles, the conflicts remain etched in their hearts and minds.”

Murray said that while war can have a lasting impact on veterans’ lives, they remain committed to bravery and sacrifice in their daily lives.

“Every day, they honor the ultimate sacrifice made by so many for this great nation and those that protect the freedoms we enjoy,” he said. “They are true and shining examples of courage and selflessness.”

Veterans’ struggles extend beyond the battlefield, Murray said, as they face the challenges of physical injuries, emotional scars, and the transition to civilian life, and reiterated the importance of supporting veterans with both the care and the recognition they deserve.

“We as Americans must ensure that the sacrifices of veterans are never forgotten,” he said. “That same duty brings us together today, to remember and honor those who selflessly fought for our nation during the Korean War, known by many as The Forgotten War.”

Murray said the memorial recognizes the 26 Dearborn residents — William Alexander, Howard Ballentine, Lester W. Biggs, John William Brex, Damon K. Brown, Billie Roy Burkeen, Casmir M. Chrobak, Charles L. Dubas, Alexander Facchini, John E. Fox, David C. Greene, Arthur Johnson Jr., Jack W. Johnson, John F. Lapinski, Bernard F. McEvoy, Glenn D. Meyers, Jerome C. Nozicka, Lincoln R. Painter, Neil F. Peck, Donald K. Plummer, Robert Spanberger, George C. Strong, Jerry M. Summit, Robert Szwajkowski, Kenneth E. Wilcox, and Eriks V. Zalcmanis — who made the ultimate sacrifice defending Allied forces in Korea.

“We honor their memory and the impact they have left on our community and our nation,” Murray said. “Their courage and selflessness remind us of the true meaning of heroism and duty, and their legacy inspires us to continue the pursuit of peace and to build a world where war becomes a distant memory.”

He said the Korean Armistice stands as a powerful symbol of the cost of war and the enduring hope for peace.

“The Korean War, often overshadowed by other conflicts, must never be forgotten,” Murray said. “It is a crucial chapter in our history, and its lessons remain relevant today.”

He said that even as people reflect on the importance of seeking peace and understanding in the world, the need to remember that the Korean Peninsula remains divided.

“The hope for a lasting peace continues to inspire and drive efforts for reunification and harmony,” Murray said. “Let us reaffirm our commitment to peace, to learning from the past, and to working tirelessly toward a future where such conflicts are relegated to the history books.”

Murray praised the city’s residents for their dedication to honoring veterans and their sacrifices.

“Let us carry forward the legacy of those who served in the Korean War and all veterans,” he said. “Let us strive for a world where peace prevails and where the sacrifices of the past fuel our determination to create a better future for all.”