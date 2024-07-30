Heights introduces new police chief, public information officers

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – Recently appointed Police Chief Kevin Swope held a media meet-and-greet July 29 to provide department updates, answer questions and introduce the new public information team, led by Sgt. Ahmad Mazloum.

Mazloum, Public Information officer, who has 22 years of law enforcement experience, began his career with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department before joining the Dearborn Heights Police Department seven years ago.

“I’m pretty passionate about this community,” Mazloum said. “I’m a resident in this community. All my family members live in this community – about 20 households in this community. So, I figured what better way to give back to my community than to be part of the Police Department.”

Joining him on the team are Officers Mark Pugh and Serkoat Kokoiy.

Mazloum said the newly formed Public Information Officer team has been initiated with the intention of building relationships with the media.

“We want to work together to do our best to be as transparent as possible, to get information out there to the public and to keep the public informed on anything from day-to-day operations, to critical events that may have happened,” he said.

The Community Oriented Policing Services collaborative reform initiative, through the Department of Justice, includes, among other initiatives, community engagement strategies.

“This is about building a long-term relationship with our media partners,” Mazloum said. “You guys are going to be our voice to get information out there to the public.”

He said that in addition to being transparent, the department is going to put some of the department’s policies online, and communicate with the community with the help of the media.

“You will have somewhere to go to when a story breaks,” Mazloum said. “We understand that it can be difficult when a story breaks and you guys hear of it, you guys are calling from person to person to person, you might get shuffled around, officers and command officers are going to be busy, and we don’t want you to take it as being ignored.

“Now, with this PIO team, you guys have a direct contact with one of us. We will do our best to get you the information you need, as soon as possible, so you can get it out there to the public and let the public know what’s going on.”

Swope said he had ties to the city even before he accepted a position here.

“I really, truly care about the community and want to make sure that the efforts that we’re putting in place are told to everybody, so that everyone understands what we are trying to do here,” he said. “This PIO team is going to be amazing for the city.”

Swope said that with 70,000 people in about 12 square miles, there is the potential for major incidents, but that many positive things happen in the city as well.

“I want to make sure that the Police Department and the community engage and we send out our message and then the community can also give us their message,” he said. “I think one of the biggest things I’ve prioritized is transparency, so there are a lot of things I want to put in place.”

Swope said he is also going to focus on officer physical and mental wellness.

“We will have anything officers may need to be able to do their job, so they can be healthy and happy here at the Police Department,” he said. “The reason why that is so important is if our officers are healthy and happy, then we are going to be able to go out into the community and provide better services. That’s super important.”

Swope said noise and traffic complaints are also among his priorities.

“If we start with transparency and community trust, and officer wellness, I think we will be able to take care of those complaints and quality of life type issues,” he said.

Mazloum emphasized that the Police Department wants to work with the community and its media partners. He said they want feedback from the media to know what it needs and what the public is saying, and they want to talk with the media, not at them.

When asked about vehicular and pedestrian safety in school zones, Swope said the department has traffic data to help it direct resources toward schools, and they have zero-tolerance enforcement near schools as well, which he hopes will decrease hazardous driving in those areas.

“We have more crossing guards than we ever had before, so that’s a big deal for us,” he said. “We have a plan in place to make sure our kids are safe.”

Mazloum emphasized the importance of not using cell phones when driving, of wearing seat belts, and stopping completely at stop signs.

He also mentioned the importance of educating the public, especially seniors, so they don’t become the victims of fraud.

Swope said engaging with the community is one of the things he hopes to implement this fall. He said Homeland Security, which deals with a lot of fraud, is going to give them a training session.

“When we talk about fraud, we are not only using our personnel and staff, but we are using other resources that we have to educate on not becoming a victim,” he said.

Mazloum said they hope to work with the media when they institute “click it or ticket” enforcement to save lives.

He said they have a zero-tolerance policy for speeders or drivers using cell phones on Ford Road, and as society changes, they have to change their enforcement.

“When we do see it, we do stop it,” he said. “When I give people a citation, I tell them it’s not a punishment, it’s a form of an education. You have other options than texting and driving, or speeding.”

Swope said a lot of the crashes on Ford Road occur when drivers rear-end another vehicle.

“A lot of these accidents aren’t due to speeding,” he said. “It’s a matter of they are slowing down, they are playing on their phone – distracted driving – and they tap someone.”

Swope said he thinks the biggest problem in the city is traffic offenses.

“Our city is relatively safe,” he said. “I think speeding, loud cars, quality of life issues with loud cars – engines, mufflers and that kind of stuff – I think that’s the biggest problem we have.”

Swope said domestic violence calls represent another major problem in many cities.

He said awareness about domestic violence needs to increase, and said four or five out of every 10 calls officers respond to at night are likely for domestic violence.

“I think it’s important that we improve our relationships with victims, and also to make sure that we have a lot of followup with regards to people we arrest for domestic violence,” Swope said.

The chief said more violent crimes are perpetuated by people who are passing through Dearborn Heights, which include drunken driving and gun arrests.

“I think our drunk driving arrests are up 600 percent, I mean, it’s really high compared to last year,” Swope said. “It’s not necessarily that the drunk driving wasn’t going on, it’s that our enforcement is up.”

He said they had about 10 drunk driving arrests last weekend alone.

“I think as morale increases here in the Police Department, and I think it has,” he said. “Enforcement’s going to be up, the city’s going to be safer, and I think traffic complaints are going to come down. Arrests are going to go up, hopefully people will be going to jail, and I think it’s going to start looking a lot better.”

Swope said he’s met with City Council members one-on-one to improve the relationship between the council and the Police Department.

“I think we are off to a good start to straightening some things out,” he said. “I think we are going to work fine together, and I think the relationship has already developed to where we are able to make some positive change, so we’ll see. I think the relationship is going to be better than it has been in the last several years.”