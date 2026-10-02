City Council approves inclusive playscapes for Levagood and Oak parks

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – The city council approved a contract award of $2.1 million to Landscape Structures for renovation of the Levagood Park and Oak Park playgrounds into inclusive playscapes.

The Levagood playground features a space theme, creating an engaging environment for children of all abilities to explore, imagine and develop physical, cognitive, sensory and social skills.

It will have custom climbers, interactive features and accessible play elements that encourage discovery, problem-solving, creativity and social interaction.

The city has applied for a $500,000 Land and Water Conservation fund grant for Levagood Park which, if awarded, would return that amount to the city’s general fund.

The Oak Park Inclusive Playground will feature a forest theme to complement the park’s existing oak trees and natural setting.

Both playgrounds are designed for those who are differently-abled, allowing them to move easily throughout the playscape, engaging in physical challenges and sensory-rich features, and providing swings that allow all children to enjoy their time at the playground while interacting with others and building confidence and a sense of belonging.

The project strengthens Dearborn’s commitment to welcoming, accessible parks that provide quality time for families while engaging with others in the community.

The playscapes should be complete in about nine months.