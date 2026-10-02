Detroit Axle makes generous donation to Lincoln Park Little League

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – Detroit Axle donated an initial $30,000 to renovate the city’s Little League fields, Mayor Maureen Tobin announced during the Sept. 28 council meeting to an enthusiastic group of young athletes.

Tobin said that Detroit Axle, which is moving into the old K & M Tire Warehouse at 2251 Dix Highway, will donate $30,000 monthly until the Little League Fields are redone.

“A wonderful family, very interested in being involved in the city of Lincoln Park, and they have come to my office a few times to introduce themselves,” she said. “They came back on Sept. 16, and every time they come and talk to me, they ask how they could get involved in Lincoln Park; they asked if there were something that they could do to help the city.”

Tobin said when they came on Sept. 16 to meet with her and City Manager and Finance Director Lisa Griggs, Tobin suggested that they could help with the Little League fields.

“So, they came in and we had a nice discussion and we talked about a lot of things, and they wrote a check for $30,000 to start renovating Quandt Field,” she said. “They are going to renovate Quandt Field and American Field, and they are going to do fencing, fields, dugouts, lighting and parking lots.”

Lincoln Park Little League President Dave Cruz joined Tobin at the front of the chamber and accepted an oversized symbolic check amid enthusiastic cheers from children, parents and other meeting attendees.

“Both fields, they are going to be gorgeous,” Tobin said. “It’s going to be wonderful.”

She said the work will start in October, stop with the first frost, then resume in the spring.