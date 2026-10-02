Whitmer announces money for Detroit River cleanup

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LANSING – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Oct. 1 an $89 million commitment to clean up and transform both the Detroit and Kalamazoo rivers.

The funding will support contamination cleanup, habitat restoration, recreation access and long-term revitalization.

The program, Reclaim the Rivers, will also clean up other waterways across Michigan, and will be led by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, EGLE, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the DNR.

Whitmer said Reclaim the Rivers will clean up pollution, revive healthy fish and wildlife, and support habitat restoration, which in turn will drive tourism, boating, fishing and waterfront development across the state.

“Michigan is defined by our waterways, and it’s our responsibility to protect them,” Whitmer said. “By working together, we can make lasting improvements to these rivers and create a healthier Michigan for generations to come.

“This investment is an opportunity to build on the progress already made and unlock the full potential of these waterways for communities across our state.”

$50 million will be earmarked to clean up polychlorinated biphenyls, PCBs, in the Detroit River.

“Reclaim the Rivers is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform two of the state’s most important waterways with a goal of achieving lasting, transformational change on both rivers by 2040,” EGLE Director Phil Roos said. “With these investments, we have an opportunity to address longstanding contamination while restoring the long-term health of our rivers. By working with communities and partners across the state, we can turn this investment into lasting progress for our state.”

The Detroit River runs through some of Michigan’s most populated communities.

“Michigan is uniquely positioned to permanently transform two of our most important rivers,” DNR Director Scott Bowen said. “The Detroit and Kalamazoo rivers have incredible potential for recreation, economic development, fishing and wildlife habitat, but contamination has stood in the way.

“These investments give us the opportunity to address that contamination while creating new ways for millions of Michiganders to safely enjoy these waterways.”

In the Detroit River watershed, the $50 million PCB cleanup will help attract additional public and private funding. Under the bipartisan federal Great Lakes Legacy Act, Michigan can leverage state investments with a nearly 2-to-1 federal match for sediment cleanup.

“The Detroit River is a vital artery that has pumped life into communities throughout Southeast Michigan, from Detroit to Downriver,” U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D – 6th District) said. “With today’s announcement, Michigan is committing $86 million to help transform our rivers, restore wildlife habitats, and expand recreational opportunities across our state, and I am proud to have helped secure over $1.4 billion in federal investments over the past several years for EGLE to continue doing their critical work on projects like this.

“I’ll keep working every day to bring home federal investments to build on these efforts, because there is nothing more important than fighting for the health, safety, and well-being of Michigan families and the environment we call home.”

The work will also support the Detroit River’s world-class walleye fishery and efforts to reduce fish consumption advisories.

To learn more, go to michigan.gov/egle.