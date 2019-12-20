2019 Dearborn Shop with a Hero

2019 Dearborn Shop with a HeroDecember 20, 2019 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto Dearborn Officers Charities FacebookDearborn students and families purchase Christmas gifts with Dearborn police during the 2019 Shop with a Hero shopping spree Dec. 17 at Walmart, 5851 Mercury Drive. The event benefits deserving children who also received a coat, hat and gloves in addition to gifts, sponsored by Les Stanford Chevrolet and Cadillac. Police Officers Charities and the Dearborn Firefighters Burn Drive host the annual program for more Dearborn Public Schools middle and elementary schoolers. The first ever Shop with a Hero for 35 DPS special eduction students was held Dec. 19 at Target, 15901 Ford Road who also received hat, coat, and gloves during the shopping spree sponsored by 411 Therapy and Target.