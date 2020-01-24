Charges approved for shooting suspect at large

DEARBORN — The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office approved a 14-count felony complaint against the man suspected in a non-fatal shooting in Dearborn Jan. 15.

Charges against Jimmy Mitchell include two counts of assault with intent to murder, 2 counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, first degree home invasion, and five counts of felony firearm. An arrest warrant has been issued.

About 3 a.m. Jan. 15, Dearborn police were called to a house in the 24000 block of Boston Street on a report of a shooting where they discovered a 24-year-old man was transported from the scene.

The man was transported to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds which he suffered before officers arrived.

Mitchell is described as 5 feet 11 inches, weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He is known to frequent Dearborn Heights, Detroit and Hamtramck.

Anyone with information on Mitchell’s whereabouts can contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241.

“This man is to be considered armed and dangerous,” Police Chief Ronald Haddad said. “Safety is our top priority, and accordingly it is my hope and request that family and friends will encourage this subject to turn himself in.”