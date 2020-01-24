Garden City man charged with carjacking Heights police vehicle

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — Thomas Troost, 28, of Garden City was charged in connection with carjacking a Dearborn Heights police scout car, according to a Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office Jan. 17 press release.

Troost was arraigned Jan. 15 in 20th District Court on charges of carjacking, attempted unlawful driving away of an automobile, attempted receiving and concealing stolen property-motor vehicle and resisting and obstructing arrest.

He received a $500,000 bond. A probable conference is scheduled for Jan. 29 and a preliminary examination of the evidence against him is set for Feb. 5.

Police were dispatched to a gas station in the area of Warren Avenue and Telegraph Road about 5:30 a.m. Jan. 14 in response to a call for an attempted carjacking.

Once at the scene, officers discovered that the suspect left the scene on foot.

“A Dearborn Heights police officer traveling in a department vehicle located the defendant on foot nearby on West Warren,” the press release said. “As the defendant walked in the roadway, the officer blocked the way.

“It is alleged that despite repeated demands to step away, the defendant approached the vehicle, grabbed the driver side door handle, forced it open and lunged inside the vehicle in an attempt to pull the officer out of the vehicle.”

Several police officers arrived and arrested Troost at the scene.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])