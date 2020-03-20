Dearborn Heights March is Reading month

Dearborn Heights March is Reading monthMarch 20, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of Dearborn Heights Firefighters FacebookDearborn Heights Firefighters Unit B members meet and read to several classes at Dreamy Islamic Academy, 27335 W. Warrren Ave., Dearborn Heights, during March is Reading Month. In honor of Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel’s birthday, March is designated as National Reading Month — a month to motivate Americans of all ages to read every day, according to chartities.org. In Michigan, “A Parade of Elephants” by author and illustrator Kevin Henkes was selected by the Library of Michigan’s 2020 Ready to Read Michigan book, the Michigan Department of Education announced. Photo courtesy of Dearborn Heights Police Department FacebookDearborn Heights Police Officer Brock Bacher reads to students at Thorne Elementary, 25251 Annapolis, Dearborn Heights, during March is Reading Month. In honor of Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel’s birthday, March is designated as National Reading Month — a month to motivate Americans of all ages to read every day, according to chartities.org. In Michigan, “A Parade of Elephants” by author and illustrator Kevin Henkes was selected by the Library of Michigan’s 2020 Ready to Read Michigan book, the Michigan Department of Education announced.