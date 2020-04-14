AAA offers free roadside assistance to healthcare workers, first responders in metro Detroit

AAA-The Auto Club Group is offering free roadside assistance to all healthcare workers and first responders in the metropolitan Detroit area, in an effort to give back to those on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Healthcare workers and first responders in the metro area can receive free AAA services – including towing, tire changes, fuel delivery, battery service, jump starts, and lockout service – through the end of April, regardless of whether they are AAA members. Eligible non-members can call 833-222-3284 to receive services 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and support the health and well-being of service providers and those utilizing services, AAA has implemented extra safety measures for every service call:

• Service technicians will not shake hands and will abide by current social distancing guidelines.

• Passengers are not allowed to ride in service vehicles.

• Drivers are cleaning and disinfecting service vehicles and equipment after every service call.

“These frontline workers are spending tireless hours protecting us while at work, and we want to protect them on their journey there and back,” AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland said. “Healthcare workers and first responders put themselves at risk every day. The least we can do is make sure they are taken care of if they have car trouble during this critical time.”

For more information about this AAA program, go to AAA.com/hero.