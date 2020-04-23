Rapid testing site for public now open in Dearborn

Additional private site in Dearborn serves police officers, firefighters, EMS

DEARBORN – The public can receive rapid testing for the COVID-19 virus at Henry Ford Centennial Library, 16301 Michigan Ave. The drive-through testing is being administered by CVS Health.

The Dearborn site was chosen by CVS in large part because of the logistical support offered by the Police and Fire departments, under the direction given by John O’Reilly Jr. to dedicate resources to combat the spread of the virus.

There is no cost for the drive-through test for eligible Michiganders. A doctor’s referral is not required.

The site can test 500 to 750 people daily who are experiencing certain COVID-19-related symptoms and risk factors as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Drive-through testing is available by appointment seven days a week. People are required to be pre-screened and register for a test at cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.

Patients are required to stay in their vehicles at the testing site. The testing process takes about 30 minutes from the collection of the swab to the delivery of results.

Health care providers will be on-site to oversee testing. Testing will be conducted using the new Abbot ID Now COVID-19 test, which recently received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the fastest detection of the virus. The state is also providing security, personal protective equipment supplies for the team administering the tests, and on-the-ground logistics.

In addition to the public testing by CVS at the HFCL, Dearborn also initiated a program for police, firefighters and EMS personnel.

Haddad pursued the acquisition of a rapid testing machine dedicated for police, fire and EMS personnel in Dearborn and the region. The Fire Department is in charge of this operation.

The city provides any public safety personnel who tests positive a location to isolate themselves away from their families.