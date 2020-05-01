Dearborn plans to assist residents of senior towers with grant from United Way

$20,000 will provide essential safety, cleaning items; food to designated residents

DEARBORN – The city of Dearborn has secured a $20,000 grant from United Way for Southeast Michigan that will be used to provide essential resources to residents in the city’s senior housing buildings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city hopes to minimize health risks for senior citizens by providing care packages with food, personal care items and paper products directly to the 720 residents who live in the two city-run housing buildings and the three federal buildings owned and operated by the Dearborn Housing Commission.

The city hopes to distribute the care packages by the end of May to residents in Hubbard Manor East, Hubbard Manor West, Townsend Towers, Kennedy Plaza and Sisson Manor.

City Councilwoman Erin Byrnes took the lead on applying for the grant, and was assisted by Jeff Watson, director of the Economic and Community Development, and Letetia Kemp-Jarrett, executive director of the Dearborn Housing Commission.

“This grant will help us make sure that the residents in our housing units have the resources they need to cope with the crisis,” Byrnes said. “We hope to provide items like masks, paper towels and cleaning supplies, and some food staples.

“Many of our residents in our housing buildings are members of immigrant communities, are of advanced age, or are of lower socioeconomic status and can’t readily get these items for themselves.”

As of publication, the grant agreement was awaiting execution. The city was notified of the grant award on April 26.