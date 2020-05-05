Dearborn residents asked to keep parked vehicles off the streets on trash day to allow for street sweeping

DEARBORN – The city of Dearborn is asking residents to assist with the street sweeping process by keeping their parked vehicles off the road on their trash and Public Service days.

Keeping the roads clear will allow the street sweepers to reach from curb to curb and pick up the large amount of natural debris falling from blossoming trees. Capturing the buds from trees before they go into the catch basins will help prevent unwanted complications.

“It is imperative for street sweeping to occur as it prevents debris from entering the sewer system that could potentially cause blockages,” Mayor John O’Reilly Jr. said.

The usual trash and Public Service days parking restrictions are not being enforced by police while the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order is in place.

However, when possible, moving parked vehicles to a driveway on trash and Public Service days will support street sweeping operations, and also make it easier for crews engaged in other safety measures to perform their work more efficiently. These include tree trimming and sewer maintenance.

“All outside maintenance work being carried out by the City is necessary for the safety of our residents, or is essential to critical infrastructure systems that we cannot allow to fail,” O’Reilly said.

City workers are required to follow personal safety provisions outlined by the governor’s executive orders.

“If you see city employees or city contractors on the job, understand that they are working in accordance with the governor’s orders, and on your behalf,” O’Reilly said.