PBS series ‘Under the Radar Michigan’ to be highlight of SWCRC Business Forum

WYANDOTTE – Downriver and metropolitan Detroit business leaders will learn the story behind the popular PBS television series “Under the Radar Michigan” and the impact the show continues to have on Michigan’s economy at the Southern Wayne County Regional Chamber’s Business Forum luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 27 at the outdoor pavilion of Silver Shores Waterfront, 1 James DeSana Drive.

The event is open to the public with safety precautions and guidelines including attendance restrictions in place as set by current state executive orders.

SWCRC member tickets are $25 each, or $30 for non-members, and can be purchased at www.SWCRC.com, or by calling the SWCRC office at 734-284-6000. Space is limited and advanced registration is required.

The forum will feature the show’s host, Tom Daldin, and producer, Jim Edelman, who will both share their personal stories of how the series was created to make a positive difference for the state.

In their presentation, the pair will address “how two guys who were jacks-of-all-trades ended up with a PBS television show, a shelf full of Emmy’s and the most rewarding career path they ever imagined.” Daldin and Edelman are the co-creators of “Under the Radar Michigan.”

“The Downriver business community is thrilled to once again welcome our friends Tom Daldin and Jim Edelman of ‘Under the Radar Michigan’ to our region,” SWCRC President and CEO Ron Hinrichs said. “The show’s impact on our regional economy continues to provide real and lasting value for our community’s workforce, entrepreneurs and job providers.

“We are looking forward to hearing more about how the business community can be involved in this spectacular series.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear what it takes to be an independent producer, how the show’s creators manage a small business that tells the stories about small businesses, and “what life is like after 10 years on the road with your best friend.”

A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

“This event will provide the job providers and entrepreneurs of our region, along with the general public a unique opportunity to learn about the impact of one of our State’s most treasured television series,” SWCRC Board of Directors Chairwoman Ronnie Ruelle said. “I am grateful for the opportunity resources like ‘Under the Radar Michigan’ bring to the Downriver community.”

The forum will take place in partnership with Destination Downriver, a coalition of like-minded organizations and individuals that are pulling together opportunities and resources to market and brand Downriver by telling the world what is special about the region. More information on Destination Downriver can be found at www.DestinationDownriver.com.

As the SWCRC prepares for the event, the organization is working closely with its partners to plan according to the current situation, and will execute the event based on law and guidelines at the time. Currently, the SWCRC’s Business and Legislative Forum Series includes precautionary measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable event, including attendance restrictions, the use of appropriate PPE, and social distancing. Measures and event details are subject to change, and are listed at the event webpage, www.SWCRC.com.

The series is designed to educate and to promote communication between business and political leaders.