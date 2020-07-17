Week of football conditioning canceled by DHS due to possible coronavirus exposure

By ZEINAB NAJM

DEARBORN — Dearborn High School canceled its week of football conditioning activities for the week of July 13 after two student-athletes had been in close proximity to someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

A letter from DHS Athletic Director Jeff Conway said they became aware July 9 that the students who regularly participate in football workouts were possibly exposed to coronavirus. The two students self-reported their potential coronavirus exposure per the district’s protocol.

One of the athletes did not attend practice July 9 and the other was present for a short time before he was sent home.

DHS plans to resume football conditioning July 20, once they can confirm negative results for the two athletes who were potentially exposed, the July 13 letter said.

“We appreciate the continued cooperation of all our parents and student-athletes in this ‘new normal’ that we are now all a part of,” Conway said. “The safety and well-being of our students will continue to be a top priority moving forward. Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to me via phone or email.”

