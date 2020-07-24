Crestwood High School 2020 graduation ceremony

Crestwood High School 2020 graduation ceremonyJuly 24, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto Crestwood Parents For Progress FacebookA Crestwood High School senior walks across the stage during the 2020 gradation ceremony July 18 outside the high school. Students and their parents were able to attend the non-traditional ceremony which was adjusted so limited contact was made and social distancing could be followed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The vehicle with the graduate and family or friends pulled up to the circle drive where the graduate could take photos alongside loved ones, then the graduate walked to and across the stage to have their name read and photo taken and then presented a diploma before getting back into their vehicle and leaving the high school. The district announced that after reviewing its graduation and scholarship data, CHS students were offered over $10 million in scholarship opportunities. A Crestwood High School senior walks across the stage during the 2020 gradation ceremony July 18 outside the high school. Students and their parents were able to attend the non-traditional ceremony which was adjusted so limited contact was made and social distancing could be followed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The vehicle with the graduate and family or friends pulled up to the circle drive where the graduate could take photos alongside loved ones, then the graduate walked to and across the stage to have their name read and photo taken and then presented a diploma before getting back into their vehicle and leaving the high school. The district announced that after reviewing its graduation and scholarship data, CHS students were offered over $10 million in scholarship opportunities.