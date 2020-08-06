Residents raise concerns about group home

Swift promises to investigate complaints

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW – Repeated problems with a group home in the 20600 block of Coachwood Street have driven neighbors to report it to the Department of Health and Human Services and city officials.

Residents say an inadequate number of workers in the group home results in situations which trigger repeated visits from city emergency medical technicians and police officers.

They say the group home, which has been at the location for about 15 years, disturbs the peace, especially with loud late night arguments and booming car stereo noise when workers come and go.

Neighbors say the residents of the group home often leave the site unsupervised, with one person allegedly shoplifting repeatedly from a nearby convenience store.

Residents say group home residents will knock on neighbors’ doors, asking for cigarettes food, rides and money.

They said the smell of marijuana is often noticeable at the group home, and one group home resident was observed sitting on the curb while appearing to be under-the-influence of narcotics.

A nearby resident thinks a trash bin fire was caused by a resident of the group home who has a habit of carelessly disposing of their cigarettes.

Many neighbors say their lives are disrupted by the group home, they feel their safety is threatened and that they “have had enough.”

Mayor Andrew Swift agreed that the circumstances described by the residents are not acceptable. He said he would ask public safety officials to report the volume of police and EMT runs that have been dispatched to the group home, and he said he will refer resident complaints to state licensing authorities.