Southgate Veterans Memorial Library renovations complete

Building reopens with pandemic precautions in place

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – The Southgate Veterans Memorial Library reopened Aug. 3, with fresh paint, new carpeting and pandemic precautions in place, City Councilwoman Karen George said at the Aug. 5 council meeting.

“It’s great news,” George said. “It’s a fresh, new, modern look. Check it out, and the library is now open.”

The hours, which are limited, and rules, which are defined by COVID-19 protocols, detailed at the library’s website, southgate.lib.mi.us. Guest occupancy will be limited, as well, with a 30-minute time limit, and the number of available computer terminals has been reduced.

George said Library Director Don Priest extends a special thank you to Jabro Carpet One of Southgate, which did the library carpeting, and included rubber backing for the children’s room — which was not included in the bid — of its own volition.

She said Quality Painting Systems of Ypsilanti provided a professional paint job, and Priest was very satisfied with the work it accomplished.

George said curbside service is still available for those who do not want to enter the building, and residents may sign up for a library card online.