Dingell Visits Veterans’ Families at Ann Arbor Fisher House

Debbie Dingell (D-12th District) visited the new Ann Arbor Fisher House Aug. 12 to tour the facility and meet with veterans’ families.

The new facility was scheduled to have an official ribbon cutting this spring, but opening ceremonies were postponed because of COVID-19. The facility is open and families of veterans are very grateful to have this home away from home available to them.

“Fisher House serves as a home away from home for the families of veterans and active military personal while their loved ones receive care at military hospitals and VA hospitals around the country,” Dingell said. “Many patients receiving care are far away from their true homes and we all know that love from those that care about you the most can be the best medicine.

“I first learned about Fisher House when a family of a young man injured in Afghanistan was living in an intensive care family waiting rooms at Walter Reed. Since then, I have become one of the non-profits strongest advocates and long desired to bring facilities to Michigan, as well as expand to other hospitals across the country.

“Being able to visit an operating Fisher House in Ann Arbor was the results of multiple caring groups and organizations. It will help families during some of the most difficult times in their lives. We look forward to a second Fisher House at the Detroit VA.”

Dingell was instrumental in bringing a Fisher House facility to Ann Arbor and has routinely worked to ensure those staying in Fisher House have the resources they need. The Fisher House in Ann Arbor is the first facility of its kind in Michigan. Dingell has continued to work to bring more Fisher Houses’ to Michigan, with planning already underway to build a Fisher House in Detroit to be associated with the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center.

Founded in 1990, Fisher House Foundation has served over 400,000 families, provided over ten million days of lodging and saved military families more than $500 million in out-of-pocket expenses. Fisher House has a four star (out of four) rating from Charity Navigator and an A+ rating from Charity Watch and has been awarded the Independent Charities Seal of Excellence.

There are currently 88 Fisher Houses located on 25 military installations and 39 VA medical centers. The Fisher House Foundation builds new houses and assists in the coordination of support for the homes and donates these homes to the United States government.