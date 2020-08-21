2 fires – 1 deadly – sweep through Taylor homes Thursday night

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR – Two residential fires – one deadly – destroyed two dwellings Thursday night, and are under investigation, Communications and Marketing Director Karl Ziomek said Friday morning.

At 9 p.m. Aug. 20, a call came in from a trailer park on Fifth Street, where a mobile home was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

A woman, whose name had not yet been released by press time, died in the fire.

Ziomek said neighborhood rumors of an explosion remained unconfirmed, and said fire officials are working with DTE personnel to determine the cause of the fire.

A second fire also occurred the same night on Wilkie Street. It began in a kitchen, and an unidentified victim suffered third degree burns, and was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital for treatment.

Ziomek said more details will be released as the investigation continues.