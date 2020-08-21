Heights police report 3 missing persons

Heights police report 3 missing personsAugust 21, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of the Dearborn Heights Police DepartmentMichael Miles, 15, left his house to play basketball with a friend Aug. 14, but has not returned home since and is considered missing. Miles’ mother said she last communicated with her son over text Aug. 16. He is described as approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 180 to 190 pounds and was last seen wearing a black tank top and black gym shorts. Information on Miles’ whereabouts can be shared with Detective Sgt. Christopher Papalexis at 313-277-7716 or [email protected]Photo courtesy of the Dearborn Heights Police DepartmentDearborn Heights police are seeking information on missing 14-year-old female Aunika Nevers who was seen leaving her house between the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Aug. 17. while her mother was working. According to her mother, Nevers has short hair but may be wearing a wig. Anyone with details on Neyers’ whereabouts can contact Detective Sgt. Christopher Papalexis at 313-277-7716 or [email protected]Photo courtesy of the Dearborn Heights Police DepartmentRoberta Sawyer, 32, has been reported as an endangered missing person by Dearborn Heights police as of Aug. 18. She reportedly walked away from a group home on Annapolis Street and was last seen walking west on Annapolis toward the city of Inkster. Sawyer is described as a 5 feet 4 inches, wearing a white T-shirt, black stretch pants and grey slippers. Anyone with information on Sawyer can contact Detective Sgt. Gene Derwick at 313-277-7388 or [email protected]