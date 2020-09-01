Fatal fire causes family to lose house; community rallies to donate

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — A local family who lost a son and their house in a fire Aug. 22 is now receiving an outpour of support and donations from the community.

Christian Acosta, 20, died after setting his room on fire in what was determined to be a suicide.

The flames quickly spread throughout the house in the 24000 block of Stanford with everyone getting out except for Acosta and the family’s cats.

According to reports, Acosta had been struggling with mental illness for the last few months and his family attempted to help him.

He suffered third degree burns on over 90 percent of his body and died Aug. 27 after spending five days at the Detroit Receiving Hospital Burn Center.

The family is staying at a hotel which is being funded by the Red Cross.

Shortly after, Annapolis High School student Nadia Nasir, 17, organized a donation drive that expanded into collection at Eternal Light Organization, 5752 N. Telegraph Road.

Monetary contributions were presented to a direct family member. Kitchen and household supplies, clothing and shoes for the entire family were listed as the items needed during the emergency collection drive. Furniture for the family also will be needed when they find a new place to residence.

Nasir was informed about the fire and sprung into action posting Aug. 26 that she would be collecting donations of clothing, household supplies, furniture, food, gift cards and cash donations.

“A time like this, is when we all need to come together and be there for our neighbors,” Nasir wrote on Facebook.

She began by going house to house for donations, but then teamed up with City Councilman Bill Bazzi and Eternal Light for a bigger contribution drive.

The pair, along with Christian’s brothers, Nick and Carlos Acosta were at the drive and “incredibly moved” by the support from the community.

“A heartfelt thank you to all who contributed monetarily and with household items to the Acosta Family yesterday,” Bazzi said Aug. 31 on Facebook. “It has been a humbling and inspiring week working with Nadia on contribution pick-ups, which ultimately grew into a ‘contribution-drive’ on Sunday, thanks to all your generosity. The Acosta brothers, Nick and Carlos, were incredibly moved by the outpour of support and attended the contribution-drive to personally thank all who came by. The family is deeply grateful for all your kindness.”

Anyone interested in donating to the family can contact Nasir at 734-686-8302 or Bazzi at 313-570-6546.

Project Dignity Outreach Executive Director and Founder Nahid Ayoub said pharmacist Nancy Hamzeh from Hamzeh Pharmacy is going to cover all costs for the funeral.

“She urged me not to mention her name but I’ve been seeing recognition from others for the funeral costs and it’s unfair,” Ayoub wrote on Facebook. “We want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for what you do and your generosity does not go unnoticed.”

A LaunchGood fundraiser started by a family member has a goal of $20,000 to try and help the family secure housing, furnish their house and cover any medical expenses incurred.

Funds collected will go directly to the father, Carlos Acosta, who is a retired U.S. Postal Service worker. As of Aug. 31, the amount collected through the fundraiser was $3,470.

To donate click here.

