Dearborn hiring election workers for general election

DEARBORN – The City Clerk’s Office is looking to hire election workers for the Nov. 3 general election.

Interested applicants should be willing to work the entire day of the election, from 6 a.m. to approximately 9:30 p.m., as well as one training day that will take place the week prior to the election. A basic understanding of computers is recommended.

Individuals will be compensated $20 for the training day, and $200 for working the day of the election.

Safety precautions regarding COVID-19 will be in place at all polling locations. Workers will be provided with masks, face shields, and gloves. All precincts will have hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.

Applications can be picked up at the City Clerk’s Office in the Dearborn Administrative Center, 16901 Michigan Ave., or online at cityofdearborn.org/services/clerk/election-information.