Dearborn man seeking $9.8 million tax return heading to circuit court

DEARBORN – A Dearborn man was recently bound over to circuit court on multiple felonies, including tax fraud, after filing for a refund of more than $9.8 million from the Michigan Department of Treasury, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Sept. 17.

Dashonta D. Warren, 41, is charged with one count of filing a false income tax return, a felony punishable by five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. He also faces four counts of filing false Uniform Commercial Code statements, a five-year felony that carries a $2,500 fine.

Warren appeared Sept. 11 for his preliminary examination before Judge Stacia Buchanan of the 54A District Court in Ingham County, who bound him over to Ingham County Circuit Court. Warren waived his right to arraignment in circuit court. His next court dates have not yet been set. He was arraigned on the charges Aug. 18.

“My office stands ready to defend Michigan taxpayers from bad actors who are trying to defraud the system and steal something that isn’t rightfully theirs,” Nessel said. “Intentionally submitting tax return filings that are misleading or factually inaccurate is a felony offense, and it will not be tolerated in Michigan.”

The case was referred to the Attorney General’s office by the Michigan Department of Treasury after it received the suspicious filings from Warren, who requested a refund of more than $9.8 million when he filed his 2018 tax return. He also allegedly filed multiple fraudulent UCC financing statements with the Michigan Department of State identifying the Department of Treasury and Parkside Livonia Credit Union as debtors.

A criminal charge is merely an allegation and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.