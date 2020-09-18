Dearborn Symphony outdoor concert

Dearborn Symphony outdoor concertSeptember 18, 2020 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of Dearborn Symphony FacebookDearborn Symphony Music Director Steven Jarvi leads the 25-piece orchestra during the outdoor Gift of Music performance Sept. 12 at Ford Field in Dearborn. Attendees enjoyed the socially distanced concert at the north pavilion, which opened up the symphony’s 2020 season after a six-month musical hiatus. The free, hour-long concert was sponsored by Mayor John O’Reilly, Jr. and the city of Dearborn. For more information on the symphony or future events go to www.dearbornsymphony.org.