Police Blotter 9-27-2020

Dearborn

Customer advised on trespassing at gas station

Police were dispatched to BP, 15500 Michigan Ave., for a report of customer trouble Sept. 14.

They were advised by dispatch that a white man was inside charging his phone and refusing to leave. Once at the scene, police spoke with the employee who said the man left and was standing on the median on southbound Greenfield Road at Michigan Avenue.

The employee said he wanted the man advised on trespassing at the gas station. Police verbally identified the man, advised him on trespass and released without incident.

Man cited for reckless driving

Police on patrol in the area of Freda and Warren Avenue Sept. 13 observed a black Chrysler 300 which appeared to be following a motorcycle traveling in front of it.

As the Chrysler approached Blesser, the driver accelerated rapidly causing the tires to squeal and then failed to come to a complete stop at Blesser, continuing westbound on Blesser from Freda. Police followed the vehicle from Freda to Jonathan where the driver reached speeds in access of 40 mph and disregarded multiple stop signs.

The driver failed to come to a complete stop at the intersections of Blesser and Theisen, Blesser and Manor and Blesser and Oakman.

While the Chrysler was speeding through the residential area, police observed multiple groups of children riding their bicycles in the streets a

nd on the sidewalks.

A traffic stop was conducted where the driver was identified and arrested, and the Chrysler was towed. The driver was transported to the police station where he was issued a citation for reckless driving and advised to contact the 19th District Court within 14 days.

Dearborn Heights

Honda mini-bike stolen off fence

Police responded to a house in the 5100 block of Princess after a red Honda mini-bike was stolen overnight.

The victim said she chained the bike to the fence in her backyard about 8:30 p.m. Sept. 11, and about 10 a.m. the next day at she noticed it was missing.

According to the report, the chain was found lying in the area where the mini-bike was parked. Minimal information was known about the bike except for that it had a white “All Balls Racing” sticker on top of the rear fender.

Police checked the surrounding area of security cameras but were not able to locate any that were operational. There is no suspect information.

Lincoln Park

Cash, tools stolen from unlocked SUV

Assorted power tools valued at $300, and $70 in cash were stolen between 11 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8 a.m. Sept. 8 from a silver 2005 Ford Escape parked in front of a residence in the 1700 block of London Avenue.

The victim did not know if the vehicle was locked, but it showed no signs of forced entry. There were no nearby surveillance cameras and no suspects.

Identity thief opens cell phone account in victim’s name

A 45-year-old Lincoln Park man reported Sept.14 that an identity thief opened a Verizon Wireless account in his name from June through August 2020, and that a collection agency was pressing him for payment.

The victim said he has never had an account with Verizon. He was advised by the carrier to file a police report, after which it would launch an investigation.

Melvindale

Senior swindled by shifty contractor

A con artist took advantage of a 76-year-old man living in the 17100 block of Eddon Avenue on Sept. 8 by offering to fix his porch roof, which the man used as a ruse to collect payment and enter the house, where he stole additional money from the man before fleeing.

The roof over the front porch is a small section above the door, slightly wider than the width of the door.

The roofer charged the senior $1,950 for 90 minutes of work, which he paid. The resident left an envelope with $2,350 in cash on his couch, which the suspect later stole under the guise of needing to use the bathroom. In total, the con artist took $4,300 from the victim.

The suspect, described as Hispanic, 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 200 pounds, was seen leaving in newer model gray Dodge Ram pickup.

Riverview

Vacationing man sees campaign sign stolen on surveillance feed

A vacationing man was notified by his security system at noon Sept. 8 that intruders had entered his property in the 17000 block of Quarry Road.

As the homeowner watched the remote feed, he saw two high school-age youth — a boy and a girl — abscond with his Trump re-election sign.

He told police officers that he posted the video to social media. He was told to go to the police department to file a report when he returns home if he still wishes to pursue criminal prosecution.

Designer purse, cell phone, credit cards stolen from vehicle

A Vera Bradley designer purse and wallet combo, a $600 Samsung Galaxy S9+ purple cell phone and assorted credit cards were reported stolen Sept. 11 from a black 2006 Mercury Mountaineer, either at a gym in Southgate, the evening of Sept. 10, or overnight from her driveway in the 17000 block of Matthews Street.

The victim said she received a notification that one of her credit cards was used the night of Sept. 10 to make a $163 purchase at Tobacco Joe’s Vape Shop in Woodhaven. She said the store owner said the transaction may have been captured on surveillance video.

Southgate

Single tire taken from parked car

The driver’s side rear tire was reported stolen Sept. 11 from a 2009 Pontiac G6 parked overnight in the 12000 block of Ronda Drive.

The victim said he is the only person who drives the car, and that there were no telltale tool or jack marks left near the rim or wheel well. There were no suspects.

Taylor

Senior defrauded of pension payment

The daughter of an elderly woman, who receives a monthly pension check from Italy, reported that she believes on Aug. 19 an employee of CheckSmart, 26150 Eureka Road, fraudulently cashed the $513 Western Union monthly pension payment.

She said at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 19, an employee of the store said they were experiencing computer problems, and that she could not cash the check. When she and her mother went to the Kroger store at 7000 Monroe Boulevard to cash the check, they were told that the Western Union payment had already been redeemed.

The SmartCheck employee who handled the pension paperwork was described as a black woman in her mid-20s.

The daughter said she contacted the SmartCheck corporate office, but has been unable to receive any help from them, and she now wishes to pursue prosecution.

Car window shattered at Heritage Park

A woman discovered a shattered driver’s side passenger window on her white 2018 Chevy Equinox the evening of Sept. 6, following an hour long walk along the trails of Heritage Park.

Nothing was missing from the vehicle, which had been parked near the baseball diamonds. There were no suspects.

Trenton

Weighty issue

A man who said he ordered a set of 300-pound weights online for $77, using his Paypal account, filed a police report Aug. 13 when he received a package of white face masks instead.

The shipping bar code on the package matched his original order for the weights. He said Paypal needed a police report number to initiate an investigation into the possible fraud.

Tahoe taken from workplace

A red 2005 Chevy Tahoe K-1500 was stolen the night of Aug. 18 from a parking lot at the Fiat Chrysler Automotive Trenton Engine Plant, 2300 Van Horn Road.

The victim said he remembers locking his vehicle prior to entering work. He said that during his lunch break, he discovered his vehicle was missing.

He said his wedding ring was inside the missing vehicle, which was entered into the Law Enforcement Information Network as stolen.

(Compiled by Zeinab Najm and Sue Suchyta.)