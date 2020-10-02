Allen Park teen captured after leading police on high-speed chase

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – A 19-year-old Allen Park man was arrested for fleeing an attempted traffic stop the night of Sept. 28 and subsequently leading police on a high-speed car and foot chase.

The police officer first noticed the man when he failed to stop at a stop sign, while driving a gray Dodge Avenger with no license plate, north on 2nd Street, approaching Vinewood Street.

When the police officer activated the emergency lights on his fully marked patrol vehicle to initiate a traffic stop, the driver accelerated and began fleeing north on 3rd Street.

As the police officer added the siren to the flashing lights, the man continued to speed north on 3rd Street, driving 60 mph in a 25 mph zone, crossing Ford Avenue and disregarding the stop sign, then traveling the wrong way on 3rd Street north of Ford Avenue.

The man then cut east onto Alkali Avenue, then turned north onto 2nd Street, which he followed until he reached Goddard Road.

The man then drove west on Goddard, driving around a railroad crossing gate in an attempt to beat a northbound train across the tracks. The train was faster, however, and the man started driving south on the ground between the tracks, until his vehicle got stuck in the mud.

The man then fled on foot, eventually crossing westbound over the railroad tracks, toward an apartment building at 5th Street and Baumey Avenue.

Police officers pursuing him on foot saw him enter an apartment building, where a police officer, with his electronic subduer drawn, was able to convince the man to surrender.

Other police officers arrived, and the man was handcuffed and searched, and charged with fleeing and eluding. He was then taken to the police station, where he was booked and held.