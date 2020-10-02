Domestic violence suspect tries twice to grab police officer’s gun

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – A domestic violence suspect, a 25-year-old Wyandotte man, was successfully and safely subdued Sept. 26 after he tried twice to grab a police officer’s service weapon as he resisted arrest.

Following multiple 911 calls, police officers responded to the 1800 block of 5th Street at 9:42 a.m. Sept. 26, where they heard a man and woman screaming at each other.

As police officers approached the porch, they saw clothing and other objects strewn about it, with the door to the house open wide.

As a police officer entered the residence, he saw a man, with his arms tucked beneath his torso, with his lower body on the floor and his upper body bent over on a couch.

Blood was observed on the couch and the man’s shirt, and a call was relayed for rescue personnel to come to the scene.

As the police officer attempted to check the man for weapons, he resisted, profanely ordered the police officer to leave him alone, and reached for the police officer’s service weapon.

The officer grabbed the man’s arm and did a straight arm takedown, with the suspect landing on his stomach. However, the suspect then rolled onto his back, and once again reached for the police officer’s gun. The officer was able to prevent him from grabbing the gun, and subsequently straddled him while pinning his arm.

Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said more police officers are injured or killed during domestic violence calls than on any other type of run.

“This specific incident illustrates the dangers that exist when an officer enters an unknown hostile situation, such as what a domestic violence call presents,” he said. “We’re just fortunate the officer was able to overpower the man and retain his gun.”