DPS Employee reappointed to Library of Michigan Board of Trustees

DEARBORN — Nancy Hmayed of Dearborn has been appointed to the Library of Michigan Board of Trustees for a second time by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The term began Oct. 2 and will expire Oct. 1, 2023 where Hmayed will represent a librarian from a public or private K to 12 system.

She was first appointed in April 2019 to succeed Judith Hauser.

Hmayed is currently the library media specialist for Dearborn Public Schools and previously held the same position in Inkster Public Schools.

According to the press release, Hmayed holds a bachelor’s degree in Education from Michigan State University, a master’s in Library and Information Science from Wayne State University, and a master’s in Teaching English as a Second Language from Madonna University.

The Library of Michigan Board of Trustees makes recommendations to the Michigan Department of Education regarding the library’s services, budget, and proposed governing rules.

Also, the board makes recommendations regarding the employment of other administrative and general assistants and employees of the library as are necessary for the care and management of the library, including the Law Library Branch of the Library.

These appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

