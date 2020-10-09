Two newcomers face off in 13th District State Rep. race

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — Democrat Tullio Liberati, 52, and Republican Megan Frump will be vying for the 13th District State Representative seat in the Nov. 3 general election.

The seat is open after Frank Liberati, who currently serves as the state representative in the district is term limited and cannot seek re-election.

Tullio Liberati is the owner and operator of Liberati and Sons Construction.

The 13th District includes Allen Park, Southgate and part of Dearborn Heights.

Both candidates were asked to respond to questions with responses limited to a 120-word count for each. All responses exceeding that limit were edited.

Frump did not respond by press time.

Question 1: List your education, experience or skills you posses that make you a qualified candidate.

Liberati: I am a graduate of Cabrini High School in Allen Park and then went on to attend Wayne State University. While in college, I worked summers learning a trade which helped me decide to open my own business, Liberati and Sons Construction in 1996. My experience as a licensed builder and sole owner of my local company helps me bring a fresh perspective to the role of state representative. I will go to bat for all the hard-working members of our community to fight for better jobs and public education. Amongst other things, I will fight to stop outsourcing to lower priced, non-union workers and I will fight to ensure an equitable distribution of the debt caused by coronavirus (COVID-19) so our local governments aren’t saddled with all costs.In the construction business, I must often advocate for the customer. My experience mediating between the resident and city administration has afforded me with the unique opportunity to work through conflicts to achieve common ground so both parties are satisfied with the outcome. This experience will prove to be critical when working with a bipartisan system.

Question 2: If (re)elected, what are three issues facing your constituents would you work to address and how?

Liberati: The COVID-19 pandemic has Michigan facing a budget deficit with an inadequate rainy-day fund. Protecting our public school funding is a top priority as education is critical to a successful future for our community. Local services must also be maintained and cannot be sacrificed. Flooding has been a long time issue for our residents. It’s time to get the federal government to release the necessary funds so we can stop the temporary fixes and correct the issue once and for all. I will fight to protect our union workers. This community was built on the good paying jobs created by organized labor. These workers, along with all of the hard working members of our district, deserve an advocate in Lansing.

Question 3: Why are you seeking (re)election? Why should people vote for you?

Liberati: My business experience coupled with my longevity in the 13th District gives me a distinct understanding of our citizens and their needs. My unique perspective as a local business owner who has worked closely with local municipalities and residents to bring them together to achieve a common goal, within budget, combined with my knowledge of our district as a life-long resident provides invaluable insight to make me the best choice for the job. As someone who grew up in a union household, attended school, bought a home, raised a family who attended public schools, volunteered and experienced floods here, I truly represent our district.

For more information on the election or candidates go to www.lwvddh.org or www.vote411.org.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])