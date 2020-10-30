Happy Accident: Dearborn Heights man wins $1 million Mega Millions prize twice

HEIGHTS – An accidental purchase led to a Dearborn Heights man winning two $1 million Mega Millions prizes from the Michigan Lottery.

Samir Mazahem, 56, matched the five white balls drawn – 01, 05, 09, 10, 23 – in the June 9 drawing to win a $1 million prize. He accidentally bought two tickets, each worth $1 million. He bought his tickets online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I went online and bought a ticket using numbers that are family birthdays,” Mazahem said. “I forgot to save the numbers as favorites in the app, so I went back in and set them up as favorites so I could easily play them in the future.

“What I didn’t realize, is that meant I would be buying a second ticket with the same numbers. Once I figured out I had bought two tickets with identical numbers, I was a little bummed but didn’t think much about it.

“I recently logged into the app to check on some tickets I had bought, and that is when I saw I had two $1 million prizes pending. Saying that I was stunned is an understatement. I couldn’t believe it was real. It took several days for the reality to set in that my mistake had paid off to the tune of $2 million.”

Mazahem visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to buy a home and then save the remainder.

“Winning is exciting and gives me some comfort knowing that when I retire, I will have money in the bank,” Mazahem said.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Each Mega Millions play is $2. For an additional $1 per play, players have the opportunity to add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.