Hostage situation successfully defused

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — The Downriver Special Weapons and Tactics Team and a Crisis Negotiating Team successfully defused a 4-hour standoff with a barricaded gunman Oct. 21 in an apartment with an 11-month-old child.

The situation began at 2 a.m., in the 15000 block of Court Village Drive, when a 21-year-old woman said her 21-year-old live-in boyfriend physically assaulted and shot at her.

The surrounding apartments were evacuated, and the man surrendered after four hours, with the child safely returned to her mother.

A warrant was issued, and a subsequent search of the apartment corroborated the victim’s statement to police officers.