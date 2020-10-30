Lincoln Park, State police seek leads in early morning shooting death

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – Local and state police officers are investigating a 4:10 a.m. Oct. 26 shooting that killed a 37-year-old man and injured a 31-year-old woman in the 1500 block of Hanover Avenue.

The block is east of the intersection of I-75 and Southfield Road.

The man, who was shot multiple times, died at Detroit Receiving Hospital. The woman is recovering from a single gunshot wound to her arm.

As its investigation continues, Lincoln Park police officials are asking the public to share any information they may have about the shooting with LPPD at 313-381-1800, or Crimestoppers at 800-SPEAKUP.