DEARBORN – City offices at the Dearborn Administrative Center will be closed to the public Nov. 6.

The DAC had temporarily been open on Fridays, primarily to accommodate residents with election business, but other services were provided on a limited basis.

The DAC’s normal hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The building is closed noon to 1 p.m. for cleaning.

The hours are under review and any future changes will be publicized.