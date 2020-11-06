Downriver state reps retain seats; Tullio Liberati to represent Allen Park, Southgate in House

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

Tullio Liberati will be representing Allen Park and Southgate in the 13th District, replacing his older brother, Frank Liberati, who is term limited. Liberati defeated Republican candidate Megan Frump.

Incumbent state Rep. Alex Garza (D-12th District), who represents Taylor, Romulus and part of Van Buren Township, defeated Republican candidate Michelle Bailey.

Incumbent state Rep. Cara Clemente (D-14th District), who represents Lincoln Park, Melvindale, Riverview and Wyandotte, defeated Republican candidate Darrell Stasik and Working Class Party candidate Simone Coleman.

Incumbent state Rep. Darrin Camilleri (D-23rd District), who represents Trenton, Brownstown Township, Gibraltar, Grosse Ile Township, Huron Township and Woodhaven, defeated Republican candidate John Poe.

For Wayne County election results, including vote counts, go to waynecounty.com/elected/clerk/election-results.aspx.